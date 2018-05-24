In accordance with the UN General Assembly resolution 54/115 recognizing the day of Vesak as an international day of observance given its significance for Buddhists all over the world, the Vesak Festival was celebrated successfully at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 24 May 2018 by the Permanent Delegation of Sri Lanka to UNESCO in collaboration with Member States of the Asia Pacific Group.

The event, which was organized on the theme, ‘Promotion of Peace and Non-Violence: Buddha’s Way of Life’ was graced by Minister of Higher Education & Cultural Affairs, Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the Chief Guest. The keynote speech on “Enhancing the Spiritual Harmony of Mankind with Buddhist Teachings” was delivered by Prof. Jun Hong Lu JP, Buddhist Master, Chairman of the World’s Parliament of Religions Foundation and the Australia Oriental Media Buddhist Charity Association.

The celebrations commenced with an opening ceremony, which comprised of religious blessings by the Maha Sangha led by the Most Venerable Parawahera Chandarathana Nayaka Thero, Chief Incumbent of the International Buddhist Centre, and cultural performances portraying the life of the Buddha as well as messages of peace delivered by representatives of other religious faiths. The representative of His Holiness Pope Francis, Msgr. Francesco Follo, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to UNESCO delivered the message on behalf of the Christian faith, while Permanent Delegate of Iran to UNESCO, Ahmad Jalali delivered a message representing Islam. Rabbi Lewin Moshe, Jewish religious leader and Swami Veetamohananda, Head of the Ramakrishna Vedantic Centre, delivered messages on behalf of Judaism and Hinduism respectively.

Addressing the opening ceremony on the topic ‘Buddhism as the path towards world’s peace’, Minister Rajapakshe traced the emergence of different religious ideologies, which all teach nonviolence, peace and compassion as core virtues. Minister Rajapakshe also highlighted with gratitude the role played by the Mahasangha in preserving Buddhism.

elivering the welcome speech, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to France Buddhi K. Athauda said “at a time when the world is segregated into different groups with much enmity and violence, the Vesak season is an opportune time to contemplate on the teachings of Buddha which reflects on the virtues of living in cohesion among the diversity of cultures and religions”. He also underpinned the significance of celebrating the Vesak ceremony at UNESCO, an organization created for building peace in the minds of men and women.