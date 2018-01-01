A special commemorative celebration to felicitate the 50th anniversary of the writing of books by Sri Lanka’s renowned author, Dr. W.A. Abeysinghe was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute on 12th June.

Mr. W.A. Abeysinghe, who is a writer, poet, lyric writer, translator and literary critic, has written nearly 300 books over the past half century.

He represented Sri Lanka at the Afro-Asian Writers’ Conferences held in Baku, Soviet Union in 1966 and in Beirut, Lebanon in 1967.

Dr. W.A. Abeysinghe has been awarded the Sahithya Suri award by the Wayamba University and the Government of Sri Lanka has presented the Kala Keerthi award.

The book “Mage Lokaya Saha Owunge Lokaya” composed by W.A. Abeysighe was presented to President Maithripala Sirisena.

In order to appreciate the great work done by Dr. W.A. Abeysighe on behalf of the world of literature two books “Abhaya Mudrawa” edited by Chandrasiri Seneviratne and Udeni Sarathchandra and the book, “Anandayen Pragnanawata – Abeysighe Sara sangrahaya” edited by Deepachandri Abeysighe and Sumudu Chathrani Jayawardena were presented to President Maithripala Sirisena.

President Sirisena who appreciated the great service done for literature by W.A. Abeysighe for half a century said that he is a great writer, a literary figure, and an erudite as well as a real humanitarian.

Chief Incumbent of RuwanWeli Maha Seya Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thero, Ven. Rabukkana Siddharatha Thero, Member of Parliament Malith Jayathilake, as well as other distinguished guests and veteran singer Nanda Malini, and other artists and writers were present in the event.