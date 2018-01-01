Today, the Riffa Temple has a large number of Buddha statues, murals, Bo-Tree brought all the way from Sri Lanka and a place for meditation, among others, to Sri Lankan expatiates of Buddhist faith. Since Bahrain has relatively a large number of Sri Lankan expatriates of Buddhist faith, the Riffa Temple would serve as a place of worship and for meditation as well as a place for spiritual refuge, among others. The other major practicing religions in Sri Lanka i.e. Islam, Christianity and Hinduism, have their own intrinsic places of worship in Bahrain.
At the unveiling of the Pinnacle of the Pagoda of Riffa Temple, Mr. Sumith Gunasekara, stated that the Sri Lankan expatriate community along with him worked tirelessly and tenaciously for over six months in order to construct the Pagoda. Further, he added that the gold color plated Pinnacle was designed and brought from Sri Lanka. His message was that the Riffa Temple, which is frequented not only by Buddhists but also by Sri Lankan and other expatriates of other religions and faiths, would serve as a place of reconciliation, appeasement and tranquility. Ambassador Dr. Mendis stated, at this historic and momentous occasion, that been the only Temple in Bahrain with a Stupa/Pagoda would enable and facilitate the people to reflect and to instill the teachings of the Great Teacher, Lord Buddha.
Mr. Sudesh Karunathilake, a patron of the Temple, expounded and accentuated the challenges, difficulties and predicaments Mr. Sumith Gunasekara and other well wishers have countered not only in construction of the Stupa/Pagoda but also in the maintenance of this religious edifice. After the formal ceremony, all guests, patrons and visitors were treated with refreshments.