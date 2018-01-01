The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority held an Awareness and Training programme for Tuk Tuk Drivers and Home Stay/Bungalow Operators in Ella recently.

Around 120 Tuk Tuk drivers and 87 Home Stay operators took part in the meeting held at the District Secretariat building. Upon completion of the programme, certificates were awarded to all participants by Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure Development and Foreign Employment Harin Fernando and SLTDA Chairman Kavan Ratnayaka.

This comes as part of the SLTDA’s larger plans to support and streamline the tourism industry in Ella- a vibrant tourism hotspot in Sri Lanka.

In addition to the programme, the SLTDA Chairman, its senior officials and the Chairman of the Ella Pradeshiya Sabha Ella conducted a site inspection to assess and identify areas that need further improvement and upliftment. A discussion was also held to set up a ‘tourist comfort center’ with adequate toilet facilities and to install a proper drainage and sewerage disposal system in the area.

The SLTDA also decided to set up a Tourist Police Unit in Ella to ensure the safety of foreign and local tourists. Facilities will also be upgraded at the Ella railway station, one of the main tourist entry points to the area.