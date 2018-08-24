Pandith W.D. Amaradeva was not only an exceptional artiste but also a man of an era who was a prominent intellectual, a scholar, a visionary and a humanist, President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday said. President Sirisena was addressing the House participating in the second reading of Amaradeva Aesthetic and Research Centre Bill.

President Sirisena said State patronage will be a constant presence to pursue Pandith Amaradeva’s vision. The nation is eternally indebted to Pandit Amaradeva for bringing international fame to Sri Lanka, President Sirisena said.

The Amaradeva Aesthetic and Research Centre is set up to preserve the unique music tradition developed by Pandith Amaradeva, blending his extensive understanding in local and Indian music, and handing it over to the future generation, President Sirisena said.

The centre is a request by Pandith Amaradewa and a promise given by President Sirisena at former’s funeral ceremony. Laying of the foundation stone for the center took place on August 28, 2017 at the Battaramulla Ape Gama complex under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena. The project will cost Rs. 250 MN. President Sirisena said Pandith Amaradeva is an exemplary figure for all the artistes in the country.

Centre to open in January

The Amaradeva Aesthetic and Research Centre Bill was brought in under the directions of President Maithripala Sirisena, Finance and Media Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanne said.Participating in the reading of the bill, Alagiyawanne said that it is for the first time that such a Bill was presented to Parliament.He said the Amaradeva Aesthetic and Research Centre will be opened next January.Set up of the centre is a great service to arts and culture in the country, he