The final Randoli Perahera of historic Esala festival in Kandy will parade streets today.The Tusker, Nedungamuwe Raja carrying the Sacred Relics Casket of the Buddha will join the Perahera at an auspicious time of 7.58 p.m.

The perahera will parade along the Dalada Veediya, Yatinuwara Veediya, Hill Street, D.S. Senanayake Veediya and back to the Dalada Maligawa via Raja Veediya.The Kandy Esala festival will conclude with the water cutting ceremony to be held at Gannoruwa on Saturday morning.

The Diyawadana Nilame and Basnayake Nilames of four Devalas will arrive at President’s House in Kandy in procession to inform the President of the culmination of this year’s festival officially on Saturday evening.