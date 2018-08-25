United States Naval ship USS Anchorage arrived today (24th August) at the port of Trincomalee on a four(04) day visit including a training exercise with the Sri Lanka Navy. The ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions.

After her arrival at the port of Trincomalee, Commanding Officer of the ship, Captain Denis Jacko and a group of officers met the Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters and held a cordial discussion on matters of mutual interest. Mementoes were also exchanged to mark this occasion.

Later on, a discussion regarding the matters on the scheduled joint naval training exercises was held at the command conference hall of ENA with the participation of Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe, Deputy Area Commander, Commodore Nandana Jayarathna, the Commanding Officer of USS Anchorage and the senior officers in ENA.

During the four-day visit, the ship’s crew is scheduled to engage in training exercises with Marine Force of Sri Lanka Navy and expected to visit some of the places of tourist attraction in the island and take part in several events organized by the Sri Lanka Navy. The 208.5m long and 32m wide vessel which has a displacement of 25000 tons is having 600 naval personnel onboard. The ship is scheduled to set sail for next port of call on 28th August 2018.