The proposal made by H.E. the President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the Minister of Defence, to construct a new Conference Hall with the State of the Art facilities which could house around 150 trainees at one given time, in place of the old Conference Hall now being used with inadequate facilities at the Joint Services Language Training Institute at Kotmale, which provides training in various languages to the officers of the Tri Forces and the Police, was approved by the Cabinet.