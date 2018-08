The Minneriya National Park has not been closed says Wildlife Director General Chandana Sooriyabandara adding that there is no truth in news reports that it has been closed.He said there is a false news spreading everywhere that the Minneriya National Park has been temporarily closed following a tense situation between villagers and forest rangers yesterday.

Sooriyabandara said that angry villagers had deliberately destroyed the office of the wild life officers demanding the release of a fisherman who was taken into custody by rangers, while he was fishing in the Minneriya tank, without a legal permit.

He further said that thousands of villagers had gathered to attack the wild life officers.He said six wild life officers were injured during the clash and were admitted to the Habarana Hospital