The team of the Jaffna Puththur College wins the All Island School volleyball tournament cup held at the National Enterprise Sri Lanka Exabition at Monaragala on August 31 st , last day of the exabition.

The match was scheduled with five round between Monaragala district championed the Mahanama National College and Jaffna leaders the Puththur College, at the end of the fourth round Jaffna school became winners obtaining three consecutive victories despite of lost in the first round.

A significance feature of this match was the winners were participate the game in bare foot without wearing shoes.

The Minister of Power and Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya presenting the awards said that sport can be used as bridge to promote the national reconciliation and commended the national sport- volleyball being used this purpose.

Many invitees including Deputy Secretary to the Treasury A.R. Deshapriya are participated this occasion