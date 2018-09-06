Tech giant, Google has introduced a new search experience that makes it easier for jobseekers in three South Asian countries including Sri Lanka to find employment opportunities on popular job listing websites, online classifieds and companies.The new feature is directly integrated into Google Search to provide a complete list of jobs on the web. At the launch, the job search will have hundreds of thousands of job listings from thousands of sites.

Job Search provides a comprehensive listing of jobs across the web benefiting job seekers in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.Job seekers can now search for "part-time jobs," "software developer jobs," or similar unique queries to find employment, to extract a special module that can be expanded to a more immersive experience. Clicking on any job in this list opens a quick view of the complete information about the publication, such as the job title, the location, if it is full-time or part-time, and many other important details, from summaries and links to reviews and qualifications of the employer by reliable sources, for the trip between the place of work and the home. The function will direct people to the job list page on the respective website for more information or to send their request.

Designed to work on both mobile devices and desktop computers, the job search is equipped with several tools, making it easier for job seekers to find opportunities that fit their unique needs. With intelligent filters for categories such as type of work, location, date of publication or type of company, people can obtain personalized results with a couple of taps. Worklists can also be saved or shared with friends and colleagues, and people can sign up to receive alerts when new lists relevant to those searches are posted.

The search experience is available in English on the Google application on Android and iOS, and on Google Search on desktop computers and mobile devices.