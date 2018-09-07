As at August 31, 2018, 1,582,835 tourists had visited Sri Lanka for this year. It is a 12.5% growth over last year when 1,406,854 tourists had visited the country during the same period.
The total number of international tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka during August 2018 was 200,359. In comparison to August last year, there is a growth of 4.9% when the arrivals were 190,928.This month, the largest source market for tourists is India, followed by China and United Kingdom.Almost 99% of tourists travelled by air to Sri Lanka.
As at August 31, 2018, 1,582,835 tourists had visited Sri Lanka for this year. It is a 12.5% growth over last year when 1,406,854 tourists had visited the country during the same period.