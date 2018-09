The translation activities of the Pali Thripitikaya into Sinhala language commenced to commemorate the 2500 Buddha Jayanthi and by the year 1989 the publication series have been completed.

The Ministry of Buddhasasana has made plans to print this publication series in a more formal manner and publicize in future.

As such, the proposal made by Hon. Gamini Jayawickrema Perera, the Minister of Buddhasasana, to undertake the responsibility of editing and printing of the Tripitaka Publication Series by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, was approved by the Cabinet.