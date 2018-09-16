At the invitation of the chief incumbent, Ven. Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero, Sri Mangalaramaya, the Commander Major General Pananwala unveiled a commemoration plaque at the new 'Pirivena' building complex, sponsored by the Ministry of Education and vested it in the monks amidst chanting of ‘Seth Pirith’.

East-based troops constructed new accommodation and office complex for monks at Batticaloa Sri Mangalaramaya, one of the central training centres for budding Buddhist monks in the province was vested in the members of the Maha Sangha on Tuesday (12) during a religious ceremony, graced by Buddhist monks, State officials and Major General Santhusitha Pananwala, Commander, Security Forces - East (SF-E).

Security Force Headquarters - East (SFHQ-E) considering the importance of promotion of inter-ethnic and inter-religious coexistence as well as the spirit of tolerance and understanding amongst all living in the Eastern province has successfully contributed, if not undertook a number of such projects of spiritual relevance in the recent past. Refurbishment of the Mamanga Pillayar Kovil, Batticaloa, Renovation of the Theological Institute at Batticaloa Bishop's House and a few other projects were among such undertakings, to name a few.

The entire new construction at Sri Mangalaramaya was completed under the guidance and close supervision of the Commander, 231 Brigade, Brigadier Senarath Niwunhella. 10 Gajaba Regiment and 11 Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment troops of the 231 Brigade Headquarters, threw their full weight behind the completion of these constructions with their technical know-how and expertise.

Devotees as well as others attending the opening ceremony heaped praise on the Sri Lanka Army’s excellent contribution to this invaluable spiritual effort. The day’s proceedings culminated with offer of alms to members of the Maha Sangha and all those who were present at the venue.

Chief Incumbent, Pulukunawa Raja Maha Viharaya, Ven. Kirindigama Somarathana Thero, District Secretary for Batticaloa, Mr M. Udaya Kumar, Senior DIG for Eastern Province, Mr Kapila Jayasekara, Mayor of Batticaloa, Mr Thiagaraja Saravanapavan, Brigadier Senarath Niwunhella, 231 Brigade Commander, Senior Officers and local representatives, devotees, invitees and civilians were present during the opening ceremony.