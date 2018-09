On successful completion of its 5 day official tour, the Bangladesh Navy Ship (BNS) ‘Somudra Joy’ which arrived in Sri Lanka on 12th September, set sail from the Colombo harbour today (16th September).

Sri Lanka Navy bade farewell to the departing ship in accordance with naval traditions. During the ship's stay in the island, the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna made an inspection visit onboard BNS ‘Somudra Joy’ as well. Further, the crew members of the vessel took part in a wide variety of programmes and friendly volleyball match organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.