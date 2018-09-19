President Maithripala Sirisena says a great patriot like Anagarika Dharmapala will be the people’s aspiration for today as well as for tomorrow like it was in the past.The President further said that they have experienced how some people fulfill their responsibilities when they are given the obligation, and the true voices raised by great characters like Anagarika Dharmapala in the past for the patriotism are eternal in the hearts of the people for today as well as tomorrow.

He made these remarks addressing the 154th birth anniversary of Srimath Anagarika Dharmapala held at the BMICH, on Monday (17th). President Sirisena further said that the problems that existed in the country in the past, existing in the country at present as well. Therefore, it is important to recall, study and take as an example the great characters like Anagarika Dharmapala.

In our history there are many biographies of great people that helped to ensure the future of our motherland and the nation’s destiny when tragedies and events occurred which could devastate the country, the President said that adding it is the duty of all of us today to commemorate those characters in order to carry a message to the future generations of these exemplary characters and their vision.

In order to build a religious society and to socialize the ideology of Anagarika Dharmapala this ceremony was organized by the Ministry of Buddhashasana and the President’s office.To acknowledge the valuable service done by Anagarika Dharmapala for the independence struggle, Buddhist studies, Buddhist schools and Dhaham pasals, a large number of students participated in this event.

The proceedings of the ceremony initiated after placing a garland on the statue of Anagarika Dharmapala by the President.The Mahasangha of Tri Nikaya, Minister of Ministry of Buddhasasana Gamini Jayawickreme Perera, Minister Gayantha Karunathilake, Governor of Western Province Hemakumara Nannayakkara, Secretary of Ministry of Buddhashasana Chandra Prema Gamage, and other officials and High Commissioner of India were also present in this event.