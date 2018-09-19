The Mahanayakes of the Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters yesterday called for the government’s intervention to defeat nefarious forces trying to destabilise the country by creating disputes among the Buddhist community.

Mahanayake of the Malwatte Chapter Most Ven.Thibottuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera and Mahanayake of Asgiriya Chapter Most.Ven. Warakagdoa Sri Gnanarathana Thera in a letter to the President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said various forces are in operation in the country to create division within the Buddhist community with an ulterior motive of destabilising the nation.

The letter said that laymen and those clad in robes are in the process of spreading myths by distorting the Tripitaka Dhamma.Several laymen and monks are engaged in activities which are against the Dhamma and Vinaya (Buddhist doctorine and Discipline) by using subtle manoeuvres to distort the Sacred Dhamma by giving various interpretations, the Mahanayake Theras stated in their letter to the President and the Prime Minister said.

The Mahanayake Theras said that as the government is bound to protect and promote the Buddishsm as per Article 09 of the Constitution, action has to be taken against these nihilists without delay.The Mahanayakes also said that the government should declare the Buddha Jayanthi Thripitaka Ganthraya prepared by the Tripitaka Grantha Sampadaka Mandalaya as Sacred State property and legal provision should be brought to protect them.

The letter was issued yesterday under the hands of the Mahanayakes of Asgiriya and Malwatte chapters following a lengthy discussion over the issue with the Karaka Sangha Sabha members of both Chapters and Pirivenadhpathis of the Vidyalankara and Vidyodaya Privienas at the Malwattu Maha Viharaya yesterday.

Four monks who were acting against the Dhamma and Vinaya by distorting Budhist teachings were summoned to the Malwatte Maha Viharaya. The members of the Karaka Sangha Sabha of both Chapters told them that they had involved in distorting Dhamma.

The members of the Karaka Sangha Sabha of both Chapters warned them not to indulge in such activities in the future. They were also informed to remove their sermons posted on social media forthwith.

These monks promised the Mahanayake Theras that they would not get involved in any activity that would harm the prestine Dhamma. Lekakadhikari of the Malwattte Chapter Ven.Pahamunu Sumangala Thera said that they would be expelled from the Sasana, if they get involved in such activities again.