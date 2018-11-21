Thai Lion Air to launch direct flights to Colombo

In a bid to strengthen business and leisure traffic between Sri Lanka and Thailand, Bangkok based airline, Thai Lion Air will launch direct flights to Colombo.Thai Lion Air which was awarded CAPA Asia Pacific Low Cost Airline of the Year 2018, would operate a daily frequency to Colombo. The General Sales agent for Thai Lion Air is Jetwing Air (Pvt) Ltd. Colombo is the 21st international destination for Thai Lion Air which also operates 12 domestic routes.Thai Lion Air last month launched direct flights between Dhaka and Bangkok.