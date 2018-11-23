Sri Lanka to take part in Deaf Twenty-20 World Cup

Sri Lanka will participate in the inaugural Deaf Twenty-20 Cricket World Cup championship from today (November 23) to 30th November in New Delhi, India. Sri Lanka with seven test cricket playing nations namely, England, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and host India will take part in the first ever championship.

According to the coach of the Sri Lanka deaf team Jayalath Aponsu, Sri Lanka is brimming with confidence and are aiming to win the inaugural deaf T-20 world cup.“Actually training deaf cricketers is not easy but our players are very dedicated and it is easy to coach them,” said head coach Aponsu the former Moratuwa cricketer who has produced so many talented cricketers in this area.

Sri Lanka cricket squad comprises 15 players and seven officials for this tour. Gimadu Malkam will lead Sri Lankan team, while Sumudu Lanka will be the vice captain. “Ushantha Gunaratne the assistant coach for the team gave me good support to build up this team. We practiced hard at the Moratuwa De Soyza Stadium,”said Aponsu.

The Sri Lanka Deaf Cricket Association (SLDCA) which is an affiliated body to the National Paralympic Committee has selected the Lankan team for the very first deaf T20 Cricket World Cup. “In fact SLDCA will give all support to the players. We are grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket and the Sport Ministry headed by the Minsiter Faiszer Musthapha for encouraging our players. That is very important for the deaf cricketers,” said Aponsu. Deaf cricketers from Galle, Colombo, Mahiyanganaya, Matara, Hambantota, Jaffna, Panadura, Negombo and Kalutara regions have been included in the team. “They have very good team spirit and their ambition is to win this world cup,” said head coach Jayalath Aponsu.

Meanwhile Sri Lanka Deaf Cricket Association Chairperson Anula Ranjani said the Sports Ministry came to the support of the team by providing the air tickets.Sri Lanka Cricket and HNB Assurance have also pledged their support by offering sponsorships to the players. Sri Lankan umpire Rohitha Kottahachchi will accompany the team.

The Lankan squad for the Deaf T20 World Cup in India:

G.L. Malkam (Captain), Sumudu Lanka (Vice Captain), Tharaka Sampath Jayasinghe, Lakshan Fernando, Tharindra Deepika Wimalaweera, Goyum Shanaka Walgama (Wicketkeeper), Chamara Dishan, Asanka Manjula, Udaya Lakmal, Rajitha Asanka, Alenross Kalep, Ushan Lakshitha, Nuwan Hasaranga, Dinuka Sachin, Janaka Tharanga Officials: Indrani Ariyaratne (Team Manager), Jayalath Aponso (Coach), Ushantha Gunartne (Coach), M. L. Brian de Croose (Interpreter), Mohamed Naizer (President – SLDCA), Hemajith Vajira Kumara (Secretary – SLDCA) and Rohitha Kottahachchi (Umpire)