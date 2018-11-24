Five modern bowlers with the most lethal yorkers

Death bowling is an art that is hard to master. The bowler needs to predict what the batsman wants to do, and adapt his strategy accordingly.With batting undergoing a metamorphosis over the last decade or so, it is getting harder and harder for the quicks. The pitches have become flat and two new balls have been introduced, cutting down the possibility of reverse swing.

To add to the bowlers’ misery, the bats have gone bigger and the rules have been decked in the batsmen’s favor. Therefore, to be successful, a bowler needs to have the right temperament as well as effective skills.Death bowling has gone through a lot of changes in recent times, with bowlers trying many different variations. Slower bouncers, back-of-the-hand slower ones and knuckle balls have been added to every bowler’s repertoire.

Amidst all the changes though, the yorker has not lost any of its importance. A good toe-crushing yorker is still relevant in the modern day game. It is always seen as a weapon that can destroy lower-order batsman, especially if delivered with good pace.Let’s look at five current bowlers who possess a deadly yorker:

5. TRENT BOULT - NEW ZEALAND

Trent Boult is one of the best fast bowlers New Zealand has ever produced. He has a quick arm action and has the ability to swing the ball both ways.Boult’s stock delivery is the in-swinger. He generally bowls around 140 clicks consistently, and New Zealand’s team management have used him judiciously in the ODIs by giving him an opening spell and preserving him for the death overs.

Boult has a lethal yorker which he uses effectively during the death overs. He usually bowls the in-swinging yorker which tails in late and curves back into the batsman. This is a delivery that is very hard to line up for or get any elevation off.Going by the stats in the last 24 months, Boult has bowled 276 deliveries in the death overs and picked up 21 wickets at an economy of 8.01.

4. KAGISO RABADA - SOUTH AFRICA

Kagiso Rabada’s rise in international cricket has not been a surprise. He showed a lot of promise in the 2014 U-19 World Cup by bowling with pace and hostility, which prompted the South African selectors to draft him into the national side.Rabada did not disappoint, as he picked up a 6-fer in his debut match against Bangladesh. He is one of the many gems that South Africa has unearthed in its illustrious list of fast bowling talents.

Kagiso Rabada, or KG as he is called by his teammates, consistently bowls close to 150 kph. His natural delivery is the back of the length one which he uses effectively to generate steep bounce at pace.He has a lethal yorker too, which he bowls at good pace and usually targets the base of the stumps with. Rabada doesn’t bowl viciously in-swinging yorkers like Dale Steyn does, but he uses them intelligently and keeps the batsmen guessing.In the last 24 months, KG has bowled 270 deliveries and picked up 14 wickets at an average of 6.80.

3. MITCHELL STARC - AUSTRALIA

Mitchell Starc has continued the Australian legacy of producing hostile, world-class fast bowlers Starc has a height of 6 ft 6 inches, which he uses to his advantage. He has a high-arm action and his wrist position helps him to bowl an accurate in-swinger, which has become his stock delivery. Starc also has a good bouncer and produces good carry due to his height.

Australia have always relied upon Starc to bowl in the death overs, and he has seldom disappointed them. He bowls consistently around 150 kph and keeps hitting the yorker length.

Starc was primarily responsible for carrying Australia’s bowling attack in the 2015 World Cup, where he picked up 22 wickets. He was particularly effective during the death overs with his toe crushers.In the last 24 months, Starc has bowled 213 deliveries, picking 15 wickets at an economy of 6.31.

2. JASPRIT BUMRAH - INDIA

Jasprit Bumrah arrived on the scene at a time when India’s fast bowling cupboard had almost become bare. He impressed everyone with his display against Australia in his debut series away from home.Bumrah has an X-factor about him as he has an unusual action and the ability to move the ball both ways. He has added a well disguised slower one to his repertoire and keeps the batsmen guessing with his pyrotechnics.

Bumrah probably bowls the highest number of yorkers among the current set of fast bowlers.This has earned him the nickname “The Yorker Machine”.He practises this skill by placing a pair of shoes at the popping crease, and he keeps hitting the yorker length day-in day-out.Bumrah bowls around the 145 kph mark and has been India’s most consistent death bowler in the shorter formats. He once defended 7 runs in a T20 match against England in Nagpur, where he got the better of Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali.

In the lat 24 months, Bumrah has bowled 305 balls, picking up 24 wickets at an economy of 6.12. He has forged a strong death bowling partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

1. LASITH MALINGA - SRI LANKA

This is a no-brainer. Lasith Malinga has been one of the most successful death bowlers in ODI history who can easily author a book by the name “A Death Bowling Manual for Beginners”.He has been one of the pillars of Sri Lankan fast bowling, and has been their leader for the last few years.

Malinga has a side arm action which makes it even more difficult for the batsmen to gauge the angle of the ball. His stock delivery is the in-swinger, but he can move the ball both ways.Malinga has one of the most lethal yorkers in the game. He has a wide variety of yorkers, which includes a wide yorker, a slower yorker and an in-swinging yorker.

He has 3 hat-tricks in ODIs, and no one can forget his spell against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup where he picked up 4 wickets in 4 deliveries.He also delivered a masterclass against India, when he bowled to a well-set Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the 2014 World T20 Final, giving away just 11 runs from his final 2 overs.

In the last 24 months, Malinga’s numbers have declined owing to age and injuries.He still has a decent record though, as he has bowled 197 balls in the death overs, picking 14 wickets at an economy of 7.12