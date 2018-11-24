Tourist arrivals went up to153,123 in October

Biggest increases in arrivals were recorded from the UK (41.2 percent to 16,936) and Australia (33 percent to 6,847). Visitors from Europe accounted for 43 percent of all tourists visiting Sri Lanka and Asia Pacific accounted for 47 percent of the total.
Considering January to October number of visitors increased by 10.6 percent year-on-year to 1.885 million. Tourist Arrivals in Sri Lanka averaged 49452.08 from 1977 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 244536 in December of 2017 and a record low of 5536 in June of 1977.