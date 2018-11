Minister of Sports Sunday sacked the panel of cricket selectors as the struggling national team is heading for a series whitewash in their Test series against England.Minister of Sports Faiszer Mustapha according to the recommendations of the Cricket Advisory Committee has appointed a new selection panel to be chaired by former Test player Asantha De Mel.

The other members of the new panel include Brendon Kuruppu, Hemantha Wickramaratne and Chaminda Mendis.Minister Mustapha met with Mr. Graeme Labrooy and the rest of the members of the previous National Selection Panel this afternoon at his office and thanked them for the services rendered towards Sri Lanka Cricket, as national selectors, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

The first task of the new selection panel will be to select the squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour, Sri Lanka Cricket said.