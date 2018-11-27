First ever Indoor Netball tournament from 28 to 30

Netball Federation of Sri Lanka (NFSL)has made all arrangements to conduct the first ever Indoor Netball tournament which will be worked off from 28th to 30th November at the Ratnawali Balika MV Indoor Stadium at Bandaragama. After the round one tournament the winners of round one will play off each other from the 4th to 6th December at the same venue. The grand finals will be played on 8th December.Dialog Axiata PLC has come forward to sponsor this inaugural tournament which the NFSL hopes will improve the endurance levels of National level players and their competitiveness on International courts.

According to the National head coach Thilaka Jinadasa the previous National tournament was held on weekends with matches being played for approximately 20 minutes per one half ,but NFSL says had undermined the competitiveness of the National team as international matches are usually played for one hour.I think normally I do conditional training to make fitness for the players and this type of tournaments are very important for our players said Thilaka Jinadasa the successful coach who guided the team to take Asian crown two months ago

Meanwhile Harsha Samaranayake General Manger Media and Communications Dialog said they are very happy to sponsor this inaugural tournament and with the power of Dialog Netball players will get big boost for this tournament before the World Championship which will be held next June in England.

Trixie Nanayakkara the President of the NFSL said presently Sri Lanka is ranked 25th amongst the World Netball playing countries and we are hoping to be the first ten after the world cup .We are the current Asian champions and wanted to go ahead the Asian level.However Dialog gave their support to promote the game with their sponsorship

Sport Minister Faizer Mustapha also added Netball is the sport which brought honour to Sri Lanka by winning Asian crown.We should give our maximum support to this sport