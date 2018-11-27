Scotland to host Sri Lanka for two ODIs in May 2019

Sri Lanka will make a stop in Scotland before beginning their 2019 World Cup campaign next year, Cricket Scotland announced on Monday (November 26). The two teams will face off in two ODIs, scheduled to be played on 18th and 21st of May, with the venue set to be revealed next month.

The hosts will be looking to make use of these two games to build on a solid 2018 that saw them miss out on a World Cup spot narrowly before shocking the top-ranked ODI side England by six runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Sri Lanka toured Scotland last year for two unofficial one-day games to prepare for the Champions Trophy and were shocked in the opening game when Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross hit centuries to chase down 288 with ease. However, Sri Lanka came back strong in the second game to tie the series 1-1. Prior to that, Sri Lanka thrashed Scotland by 183 runs when they faced in an ODI as part of a short tri-series.

"We are really excited to be playing these ODIs versus another Full Member," Coetzer said. "Following our 1-1 draw in the 50 overs series last year, it will be a real challenge for us to go one better and win this ODI series."

"After the success of 2018, the team is mindful that we face new pressures and higher expectations from both Scottish cricket fans and also the wider global cricket community. There is nothing better that playing cricket at home in front of a full house of Scottish fans and we are determined to continue to improve on our recent performances. We will be well prepared for these matches and go out to win.