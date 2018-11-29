HNB commence on a high with two wins

The Army vs Ports Authority match in progress on the opening day of the Dialog National Netball Championship 2018 at the Ratnavali Balika Vidyalaya Gampaha indoor complex yesterday. The Army vs Ports Authority match in progress on the opening day of the Dialog National Netball Championship 2018 at the Ratnavali Balika Vidyalaya Gampaha indoor complex yesterday.

Hatton National Bank performed well on the opening day of the Dialog National Netball Championship 2018 at the Ratnavali Balika Vidyalaya Gampaha indoor complex yesterday winning their matches by huge margins. Army SC and Ports Authority battled it out with each other in the first match and the game ended in favour of the soldiers 70-56.

Air Force defeated Gampaha district in the second match by 81-24. Gampaha however withdrew from their second match conceding a walk over to Colombo.HNB won their first match against Kalutara District by 74-24 points and then defeated Kandy Districts by 89-15. Kandy Districts were also beaten by Campbell Park SC 57-37in their second match. Seylan Bank received a walkover after Sri Lanka Schools pulled out and Matale District registered a narrow 28-27 win over Badulla District.

The Championship was powered by Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, Dialog Axiata PLC. Winners of round one will play-off with each other from 4-6 December at the same venue, for a berth in the grand finals to be played at the Sir Albert F. Peiris ground, Wennappuwa, on 8 December. Mayor of Gampaha graced the opening day as chief guest along with Dialog Axiata and Netball Federation officials.