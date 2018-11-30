Unbeaten Havies move past Navy

Havelock Sports Club managed to extend their unbeaten run to three games as they beat Navy Sports Club by 22 points to 18 points under extreme weather conditions in their Dialog Inter-Club League Rugby Tournament fixture worked off at Havelock Park .The hosts collected their points through three tries, two conversions and a penalty while limiting their opponents to two tries, two penalties and a conversion.At half time, Havelock SC led 12-6.

Navy SC struck first through Skipper Thilina Weerasinghe as his penalty kick sailed between the posts, making the scores read 3-0.Just over 25 minutes, Eshan Ariyapala scored the hosts’ first try as he evaded the Navy SC defence to go over the line.Rizah Mubarak added the extras as Havelock SC took the lead (7-6).Weerasinghe managed to reduce the gap immediately as he added a second successful penalty to make the scores read 7-6.Sashan Mohamed, who had a good game, scored the second try for the hosts when he collected Dinuk Amarasinghe’s pass before planting the ball.

The scores read 12-6 when Referee Priyantha Gunarathne blew for half time.After the break, it was Mohamed who got his name on the score sheet again as the quick-footed wing three quarter was the quickest to collect Vimukthi Rahula’s throw before going down past the try line. With Mubarak’s conversion, the scores were amended to 19-6.Following a series of attacks, Weerasinghe managed to pull one back for Navy SC as he squeezed through the Havelock SC defence to plant a try. It is conversion drifted away from the posts, and the scores were set to 19-11.

He managed to make up for his slip 10 minutes later after Charith Silva broke off through the Havies backline to score their second try.

The conversion was a success and the lead was reduced to a single point with just four minutes to go.Prince Chamara sealed the victory for the hosts in the last minute as his penalty bisected the posts perfectly.