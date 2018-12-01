Sri Lankan deaf cricketers created history when they beat India by 36 runs to win the Deaf ICC T-20 cricket world cup in the final played at the Teri Gram Cricket grounds in Gurgaon India yesterday . . This is the first time Sri Lanka deaf cricketers won the T-20 world cupSkipper Gimadu Malkam led the way with a superb all round performances to win this major championships.

Sri Lanka invited to bat first made 145 for 9 wickets in 20 overs while Indians managed to get only109 in 17.5 overs. Skipper Malkam top scored with 41 in equal number of deliveries struck two fours and two sixes while Sumudu Lanka 22 in 15 balls Ranjith Asanka 15 and Tharaka Sampath Jayasinghe 19 in 18 balls made useful contributions to build up the Sri Lanka innings.

Nadeem Shaikh and Jitender Tyagi took two wickets apiece for Indians, India chasing a target of 146 were unable to make a good start with Vipul Patel out first ball of the innings off the bowling of Alenrose Kalep. Jitender Tyagi the co- opener made 21 while Sai Akash 29 runs and wicket keeper batsman Rohit Saini 23 runs made useful contributions Malkam was the most successful bowler with 3 for 25 in 3.5 overs skipper Gimadu Malkam was named manSri Lanka win Deaf T20 Cricket World Cup