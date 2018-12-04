Ven. Panditha Ratmalane Sri Dharmarama Nayake Thera remembered

The centenary commemoration ceremony of the late Ven. Panditha Ratmalane Sri Dharmarama Nayake Thera, the second Parivenadhipathi of the Peliyagoda Vidyalankara Pirivena was held at the Vidyalayankara premises from November 29 to December 2, with the participation of a large numbers of the Maha Sangha and the laity.

Concurrent to the ceremony, a group of over 100 bhikkhus went on a Pindapatha round Kelaniya town on November 29. Other highlights included an exposition of relics of the Buddha from November 30 to December 2, a series of daily dhammadesana, donation of artificial limbs to disabled persons, and award of scholarships to a group of young bhikkhus.

Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharadhipathi Ven. Prof. Kollupitiye Mahinda Sangharakkitha Thera opened the exposition of relics on November 30, while Bellanwila Raja Maha Viharadhipathi Ven. Bellanwila Dhammaratana Thera opened the exposition on December 1. Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa offered the first Mal Pahan pooja.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa presided over a ceremony to mark the issuing of a Dhammarama commemorative stamp on December 2. The former President presented the two first day covers bearing the new stamp to Kelaniya University Vice Chancellor Ven. Welamitiyawe Kusaladhamma Thera and Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Anunayake Thera of the Malwatte Chapter.