A Sri Lanka Evening for the travel companies in Sweden.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Stockholm in collaboration with the Aeroflot Russian Airlines and Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Sweden Chapter organized “A Sri Lanka Evening” for the travel companies based in Sweden. The objective of the event was to encourage invite the Swedish travel companies to offer Sri Lanka as a travel destination by providing them with Sri Lanka tourism information as well as information on the newly resumed flights to Sri Lanka by Aeroflot Russian Airlines.

Welcoming the participants, Chargé d’ Affaires of the Embassy invited the travel trade representatives to focus more on Sri Lanka with the renewed international endorsements to the country from travel brands such as Lonely Planet. The Commercial Secretary made a presentation on Sri Lanka tourism followed by a presentation made by the Aeroflot Russian Airlines on their services and flight connections to Sri Lanka.

30 travel representatives were present at the event. The Q&A session provided a good platform to share information as well as to make clarifications with respect to Sri Lanka on recent travel safety updates issued by the Sri Lanka Tourism. The session was very interactive which ended with a quiz. 2 Economy class tickets from Aeroflot as well as 2 nights stay in a selected hotel from WebBeds were offered as the prize to the Winner. The event concluded with a cocktail reception.