A Sri Lanka Evening for the travel companies in Sweden.

Welcoming the participants, Chargé d’ Affaires of the Embassy invited the travel trade representatives to focus more on Sri Lanka with the renewed international endorsements to the country from travel brands such as Lonely Planet. The Commercial Secretary made a presentation on Sri Lanka tourism followed by a presentation made by the Aeroflot Russian Airlines on their services and flight connections to Sri Lanka.
30 travel representatives were present at the event. The Q&A session provided a good platform to share information as well as to make clarifications with respect to Sri Lanka on recent travel safety updates issued by the Sri Lanka Tourism. The session was very interactive which ended with a quiz. 2 Economy class tickets from Aeroflot as well as 2 nights stay in a selected hotel from WebBeds were offered as the prize to the Winner. The event concluded with a cocktail reception.