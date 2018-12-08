Sri Lanka off to winning start – beat Oman comprehensively

Sri Lanka Under 23 piled up a massive 324-5 courtesy half centuries from Avishka Fernando, Hasitha Boyagoda, Kamindu Mendis and Shammu Ashan to beat Oman Under 23 by 109 runs in the opening match of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup played at the R Premadasa Stadium yesterday.

In reply to Sri Lanka’s imposing score, Oman could reply with only 215-8.Openers Sadun Weerakkody and Avishka Fernando gave Sri Lanka a solid platform to build their total with a stand of 81 off 75 balls. Fernando went onto score 56 off 54 balls inclusive of 9 fours while Weerakkody was dismissed for 29.

The Lankan innings was further boosted by a 102-run stand off 90 balls between Boyagoda and Mendis. Boyagoda batting with composure went onto top score with 80 off 94 balls (6 fours, 1 six) and Mendis scoring freely hit 75 off 62 balls (6 fours, 1 six).Oman were further frustrated by a fifth wicket stand of 68 off 46 balls between Mendis and Shammu Ashan who hit an aggressive 55 not out off 34 balls inclusive of 3 sixes and 3 fours.

Oman got off to a solid start with openers with T Bhandari (32) and Jatinder Singh (36) sharing a stand of 74 off 109 balls.However the rest of their batting were tied down by the Lankan spinners and were eventually restricted to 215-8.

Scores:

Sri Lanka (U23) 324-5 in 50 overs (Sandun Weerakkody 29, Avishka Fernando 56, Hasitha Boyagoda 80, Kamindu Mendis 75, Shammu Ashan 57 n.o., Bilal Khan 2/61, Jay Viram Odera 3/47)

Oman 215-8 (U23) in 50 overs (T Bhandari 32, Jatinder Singh 36, AA Sulehri 28, AV Lalcheta 34, AF Butt 26, Shehan Madushanka 2/45, Shammu Ashan 2/34)

RESULT OF OTHER MATCH PLAYED IN COLOMBO

* At CCC: India U23 beat Afghanistan U23 by 74 runs.

India (U23) 281-8 in 50 overs (Deepak Hooda 105, Ankush Bains 34, Nitish Rana 28, Himmat Singh 22, Jayant Yadav 31, Atit Sheth 31, F Farooqi 3/54, Karim Janat 2/49)

Afghanistan (U23) 207 in 44.4 overs (S Kamal 47, I Janat 29, R Gurbaz 39, K Janat 58, A Rajpoot 2/30, M Markande 3/41, Jayant Yadav 3/37)