Sri Lanka to host SA Tug of War Championships on Dec. 15 and 16 Sri Lanka will host the 16

Sri Lanka will host the 16th South Asian Tug of War Championships in Torrington Ground on December 15 and 16.Speaking at a press conference Minister of Sports Faiszer Mustapha said every village in Sri Lanka conducts Tug of War at their New Year Celebration as a sport. As the ministry of sports we have allocated Rs three million to the event and provide the players accommodation.



Newly appointed director general of the sports Dhammika Muthugala also graced the event and said that we should start the development from the grassroots level and as a sports like Tug of War we can reach top level in the international arena.

President of Tug ofWar Federation of Sri Lanka said due to lack of financial support they didn’t participate in a lot of international events in the past but things are changing now. with the support of tri forces Nepal and Bangladesh will be competing for the title and Pakistan Women team also be participating for the first time and it will be a boost for the sport among Sri Lanka women as well. In the 10th South Asian Games 2006 at Colombo, Sri Lanka, the Tug of War game was included as a Demonstration Game. This was achieved through the courtesy of the South Asian Tug of War Association of which India is one of the members.