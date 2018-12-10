Sri Lanka off to winning start – beat Oman comprehensively

In reply to Sri Lanka’s imposing score, Oman could reply with only 215-8.Openers Sadun Weerakkody and Avishka Fernando gave Sri Lanka a solid platform to build their total with a stand of 81 off 75 balls. Fernando went onto score 56 off 54 balls inclusive of 9 fours while Weerakkody was dismissed for 29.
The Lankan innings was further boosted by a 102-run stand off 90 balls between Boyagoda and Mendis. Boyagoda batting with composure went onto top score with 80 off 94 balls (6 fours, 1 six) and Mendis scoring freely hit 75 off 62 balls (6 fours, 1 six).
Oman were further frustrated by a fifth wicket stand of 68 off 46 balls between Mendis and Shammu Ashan who hit an aggressive 55 not out off 34 balls inclusive of 3 sixes and 3 fours.Oman got off to a solid start with openers with T Bhandari (32) and Jatinder Singh (36) sharing a stand of 74 off 109 balls.However the rest of their batting were tied down by the Lankan spinners and were eventually restricted to 215-8.
Scores:
Sri Lanka (U23) 324-5 in 50 overs (Sandun Weerakkody 29, Avishka Fernando 56, Hasitha Boyagoda 80, Kamindu Mendis 75, Shammu Ashan 57 n.o., Bilal Khan 2/61, Jay Viram Odera 3/47)
Oman 215-8 (U23) in 50 overs (T Bhandari 32, Jatinder Singh 36, AA Sulehri 28, AV Lalcheta 34, AF Butt 26, Shehan Madushanka 2/45, Shammu Ashan 2/34)
RESULT OF OTHER MATCH PLAYED IN COLOMBO
* At CCC: India U23 beat Afghanistan U23 by 74 runs.
India (U23) 281-8 in 50 overs (Deepak Hooda 105, Ankush Bains 34, Nitish Rana 28, Himmat Singh 22, Jayant Yadav 31, Atit Sheth 31, F Farooqi 3/54, Karim Janat 2/49)
Afghanistan (U23) 207 in 44.4 overs (S Kamal 47, I Janat 29, R Gurbaz 39, K Janat 58, A Rajpoot 2/30, M Markande 3/41, Jayant Yadav 3/37)