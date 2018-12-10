Police in 28-19 win over Air Force

After been contained in the first half of the game the Police forwards along with their speedy three quarters came up with a sterling display in the rest of the match to out play their counterparts in the lose and the centre field.Speedy wing three quarter Sujan Kodithuwakku was a source of inspiration to his entire team-mates with his spectacular runs down the ground and capped a fine performance in the match by scoring two tries in the end.

For the winning Police Sports Club team the four tries were scored by winger Sujan Kodithuwakku (two), second row forward Archirige (one) and fly half Yohan Perera (one), while the solitary conversion and a penalty were fired across by fly half Perera while the other penalty was slotted in by full back Sachith Silva.For the losing Air Force Sports Club the only try was scored by second row forward Thilina Bandara with former Sri Lanka national centre Charith Seneviratne slotted in all four penalties.