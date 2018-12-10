Gunathilaka stakes claim for Test opener’s berth

NAPIER, Sunday: Danushka Gunathilaka staked an early claim for the Test opener’s spot with an aggressive knock of 83 off 77 balls to give the touring Sri Lankan side an overall lead of 100 at the end of the second day of their 3-day warm-up match against New Zealand XI here on Sunday.

Gunathilaka who reached his half-century off 59 balls struck 12 fours and one six in his innings and featured in a century (116) opening partnership with Lahiru Thirmanne who made a solid 45 off 83 balls (6 fours) as Sri Lanka ended the day at 160 for two wickets.

Earlier New Zealand XI recovered from their overnight score of 67-4 to take a 60-run first innings lead by scoring 270-8 before declaring their innings.

Twenty-year-old Sandeep Patel from Auckland hit an impressive 69 off 106 balls (7 fours).

The Lankan bowlers failed to finish off the tail after reducing the home side to 191-7 with 19-year-old Katene Clarke (46), captain Peter Younghusband (31 n.o.) and 18-year-old Max Chu (33 n.o.) putting up stern resistance.Spinners Dilruwan Perera and Lakshan Sandakan took two wickets apiece.This is Sri Lanka’s only warm-up match ahead of the two-Test series against New Zealand which starts at Wellington on December 15.