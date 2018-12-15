CR in 36-27 win over Air Force

For the winning CR & FC team the five tries were scored by flanker Joel Perera (one), prop forward Charana Chamikara (one), second row forward Panduka Angammana (one), winger Randitha Warnapura (one) and number eight Omalka Gunaratne (one), while the four conversions and the solitary penalty was fired across by fly half Tharinda Ratwatte.
For the losing Air Force Sports Club the three tries were scored by second row forward Thilina Bandara, fly half Gayantha Iddamalgoda and centre Jero Dhananjaya one apiece with Iddamalgoda put over two conversions and a penalty while centre Charith Seneviratne slotted in one conversion and a penalty.