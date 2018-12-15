CR in 36-27 win over Air Force

CR and FC player storms ahead with two Air Force Players making a desperate attempt to foil him in their Dialog ‘A’ division league Rugby match played at Longden Place yesterday which CR and FC won 36-27. CR & FC scored a fine 36 points (5 tries, 4 conversions, 1 penalty) to 27 (3 tries, 3 conversions, 2 penalties) win over a fighting Air Force Sports Club outfit in their Dialog ‘A’ Division inter club league rugby tournament first round match played at CR & FC grounds in Longden Place yesterday.The winners led 24 points to 17 at half time.

For the winning CR & FC team the five tries were scored by flanker Joel Perera (one), prop forward Charana Chamikara (one), second row forward Panduka Angammana (one), winger Randitha Warnapura (one) and number eight Omalka Gunaratne (one), while the four conversions and the solitary penalty was fired across by fly half Tharinda Ratwatte.

For the losing Air Force Sports Club the three tries were scored by second row forward Thilina Bandara, fly half Gayantha Iddamalgoda and centre Jero Dhananjaya one apiece with Iddamalgoda put over two conversions and a penalty while centre Charith Seneviratne slotted in one conversion and a penalty.