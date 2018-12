The group who represented Sri Lanka at the Asian Weightlifting Championships met with President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (14).The Sri Lankan team was able to won 06 Gold Medals, 16 Silver Medals and 18 Bronze Medals at the game and President Sirisena appreciating their talents extended his best wishes for them. The National Coach Mothilal Jayathilaka, the Director of the Colombo Weightlifting Association Subashini Weerasignhe were also present at the event.