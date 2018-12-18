Four in the running for SLC presidency

Four candidates will contest for the post of president at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of Sri Lanka Cricket scheduled for 7 February.When nominations closed yesterday the names of Mohan de Silva, Jayantha Dharmadasa, K. Mathivanan and Shammi Silva were received to contest the post of president.

According to a close source Jayantha Dharmadasa will be contesting independently.

Mohan de Silva, Mathivanan and Shammi Silva along with former Sri Lanka World Cup winning team cricketers Arjuna Ranatunga and Pramodaya Wickramasinghe will contest for the two posts of vice-presidents.Former secretary of SLC Nishantha Ranatunga, Bandula Dissanayake, Mohan de Silva and Shammi Silva will battle it out for the post of secretary while for the treasurer’s post LLS Wickramasinghe, Raveen Wickramaratne, Nalin Wickramasinghe and Shammi Silva will contest.

The Ministry of Sports announced that the closing date for filing of objections is 31 December at 3.00pm and stated that only afflicted association office bearers can submit objections while third party objections will not be accepted.Incumbent president Thilanga Sumathipala announced that he will not be contesting for the post of president at a press conference held at SSC yesterday.

Sumathipala said that due to political commitments he was not able to contest this time and it was not for any legal issues as made out by his opponents.After the nomination K. Mathivanan speaking to the media said the last time he contested with Sumathipala’s team but had to switch camps because there was so much of corruptions which he did not want to get involved.

“I fought out on several incidents but everyone tried to corner me. I have a good reputation with all the affiliated clubs so I decided to quit them,” Mathivanan said.Nishantha Ranatunga said that he has taken legal action against Sumathipala and the case was still proceeding in court and because of that Sumathipala was unable to contest.