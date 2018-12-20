Navy Rugby Team sponsored by Hutchison Telecom

The Hutchison Telecommunication Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, being a keen partner for the promotion of sports in Sri Lanka has come forward to sponsor SLN Rugby team with Rs. 08 million for the season of 2018/2019 and the press briefing on this regard was held under the patronage of the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy Rear Admiral Piyal de Silva at the Light House Galley premises, Colombo,yesterday (19 December).

Addressing the media personnel the Chief of Staff stated that since its humble beginning in year 2013, SLN Rugby steadily evolved to become a top-rated rugby team in the national arena. Later on, the true professionalism of the SLN ruggerites paved the way for them to be a strong team that can challenge any opponent in the local rugby field. A few ruggerites of the Sri Lanka Navy went on to represent the men’s and women’s national rugby teams, bringing much glory to the Sri Lanka Navy and the country as well. Further expressing, the Chief of Staff, on behalf of the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe and the Navy, paid Navy’s gratitude and thankfulness to the Hutchison Telecommunication Lanka(Pvt) Ltd for their generous sponsorship on SLN rugby for season of 2018/2019.

This media briefing was also attended by the CEO Hutchison Telecommunication PLC Mr. Thirukumar Nadarasa, Chairman SLN Rugby Association Rear Admiral Udaya Hettiarachchi, Secretary SLN Rugby Commander(S) Dammika Abesundara, coaches of the team and a large number of print & electronic media personnel.