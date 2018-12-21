Surprising benefits of playing sports

Playing sports is a favorite activity for many people around the world. It provides us with enjoyment and also freshens up our mind. However, playing sports is actually more than running, jumping, or kicking a ball on the field. Indulging in sports helps our body function smoothly and more efficiently. Sports involve the activity of each and every muscle in our body. This strengthens the body and promotes good health.

Health Benefits of Playing Sports

Playing sports is not only for fun but has many health benefits like weight management, strong muscles, and much more. Let’s have a look at the benefits in detail.

Healthy Heart

The studies in the American Journal of Epidemiology suggest that physical activity actually helps lower the risk of heart attacks. Playing sports helps with stretching ability. The heart benefits the most from playing sports and there are fewer chances of malfunctioning of your heart. Playing sports helps the heart in pumping more blood as it is a type of workout for the body.

Diabetes Control

Research performed by the Human Movement Sciences Department, Old Dominion University, Virginia, USA, has concluded that playing sports helps in the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes. Also, sports help diabetics make most of the insulin present in their body. Also, physical activity helps in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. It can also help in weight management since it burns excess calories.

Weight Management

Obesity is a big issue faced by millions of people across the world.

Over 55% of the adults in the US are obese, which is indirectly paving a way for chronic conditions like cancer and heart diseases.

The American College of Sports Medicine says that this issue can be dealt with indulging in sports or similar physical activities.

Lower Hypertension

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, may result in a stroke or heart disease. The National Health Service, UK suggests that aside from diet management, sports and physical activities are important to keep the blood pressure normal.

Balanced Cholesterol Levels

Playing sports also helps in maintaining lower cholesterol levels.

Some experiments showed that compared to athletes, LDL or bad cholesterol levels in sedentary people were much higher, while HDL or good cholesterol levels were significantly higher in athletes.

Improved Blood Circulation

Blood circulation gets better when you start playing sports. The body remains well oxygenated and thus, it remains more healthy and active. Apart from blood circulation, being physically active can also increase the hemoglobin count and the volume of blood.

Stronger Immunity

Regularly indulging in exercise and sports makes the body immune to many diseases that usually affect a person due to weak immunity. When a person exercises, the rate at which white blood cells reach every body part increases significantly.

Playing sports increases sweat production and also removes toxins. Due to the rise in body temperature, the chances of bacterial growth also lessen.

Muscle Toning

Sports are actually the best form of work out for muscles. Toned muscles are always desirable and that’s what you get when you play sports.

The endurance of muscles also increases with time and this helps you in gaining a stronger body. Both inner and outer muscles get toned up when one plays any sport. For example, running involves working out both the inner and outer thigh muscles.

Stronger Bones

Playing sports is beneficial in strengthening not only the muscles but also the bones in your body.

Bones get their strength from bone density and aging decreases bone density, which can result in osteoporosis.

Taking up sports is perhaps one of the easiest ways to maintain bone density and strength for people of all ages.

Positive Attitude

Sports can bring a positive attitude to your life if played in a healthy manner. It refreshes the mind and helps in developing a positive and fresh outlook towards life.

Boosted Self-esteem

Playing any particular sport helps in building self-esteem. When one improves in any particular sport or skill, one feels good about it.

Discipline

Discipline becomes a natural part of life when you start spending time playing sports. This is because sports inspire people to live life by certain rules and regulations and move towards a positive end.

Children who indulge in sports feel healthier, and develop better and healthier relationships with other people because a positive, team-based outlook is instilled in them.

Mutual Respect

Playing sports builds mutual respect for others as it includes playing opposite people but at the same time respecting them even if they have a negative attitude towards you.

Calmness

Sports train your mind to think calmly and find new strategies to deal with problems without getting too hyper.

Teamwork

Playing sports helps you build good relationships with people from diverse backgrounds and traits. It encourages teamwork and thus helps in preparing you to work with different people in a harmonious manner.

Goal Setting

Goal setting means that every person needs to have an idea about what he/she wants, whether it is in a game or in life. Sports may help in goal-setting and will improve performance levels in other areas of life.

-organicfacts.net