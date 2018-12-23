Lasith Malinga picked up in IPL auction

Sri Lanka’s fast bowler Lasith Malinga was picked up Mumbai Indians for 20 million Indian Rupees in the first round of bidding at the 2019 IPL players’ auction on Tuesday.Malinga decided to come back into the auction pool and put himself in the 20 million Indian Rupees price bracket for the upcoming IPL 2019.

The 35-year-old right-arm fast bowler was recently named skipper of a 17-man squad for three one-day internationals and one T20 starting January 3.Angelo Mathews is the only other Sri Lankan player in the IPL 2019 Player Auction with a base price of the 20 million Indian Rupees.

Meanwhile out of favour India batsman Yuvraj Singh went unsold, while West Indians Shimron Hetmyer and Carlos Brathwaite bagged hefty deals during the IPL players’ auction.Akshar Patel was sold to Delhi Capitals for 50 million Indian rupees while Jaydev Unadkat was sold to Rajasthan Royals for 84 million Indian rupees, reported ANI.

West Indies players were in demand with Royal Challengers Bangalore paying 42 million Indian rupees for Hetmyer.His teammate Brathwaite, the star of 2016 World T20, was sold to KKR for 50 million Indian rupees after a bidding war between the Dinesh Karthik-led side and Kings XI Punjab.The high-profile unsold players were Cheteshwar Pujara, Brendon McCullum and Chris Woakes.