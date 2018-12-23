Call on for 51st National Carrom Open

Applications have already called for 51st National Carrom Championship organised by the Carrom Federation of Sri Lanka.Whilst contests are conducted under six events of Men’s Single, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Single, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and Veteran events. Novice Carrom players of any part of the island who are interested in carrom sport may participate in this tournament. The Veteran event is subjected to the players who are older than 40 years.

Applications will close at 3.00 pm on January 2, 2019 and the draw will be held on the January 5 at 10.00 am at the Headquarters of Carrom Federation of Sri Lanka, Kohuwala.The Competition will be held at the Kohuwala Headquarters of Carrom Federation of Sri Lanka since January 13, 2019 during the weekends.

Relevant applications have already been sent by post to all Sports Clubs which have obtained the membership of Carrom Federation of Sri Lanka and other applicants may obtain applications from the Headquarters of Carrom Federation of Sri Lanka situated at No.25, Sunethra Devi Road, Kohuwala or Facebook ‘Carrom Federation of Sri Lanka’.

All contests will be held in accordance with the approved rules of Carrom Federation of Sri Lanka. Further information if necessary, may be obtained from the Competition Brindly Wickramasinghe/ Tournament Committee Chairman 0773402432 and Mrs. Amitha Wickramasinghe/ Tournament Secretary 0718193287