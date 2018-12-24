Wijesinghe saves Kandy SC the blushes

A Kandy SC player escapes a tackle pursued by a Navy player during the Dialog “A” division rugby tournament match played at Welisara yesterday which Kandy SC won 22-20. A penalty-kick from Thilina Wijesinghe in extra time enabled defending champions Kandy SC to maintain their unbeaten record in the first round of the Dialog ‘A’ division rugby tournament against a gallant Sri Lanka Navy side at Welisara yesterday.With two minutes to go before full time the Sailors clung onto a 20-19 lead and Kandy for the first time this season had defeat starring in their face.

However with less than a minute to go, a mismatch in judgement gave Kandy possession and later a penalty which Wijesinghe kicked in extra-time for Kandy to save face and win by 22 points (3 tries, 2 conversions, 1 penalty) to 20 (3 tries, 1 conversion, 1 penalty).Thilina Weerasinghe drew first blood for the sailors with a penalty but it was shortlived as Vishwamithra’s individual brilliance of a line-out saw Kandy take a 7-3 lead.The visitors extended the lead with Shehan Pathirana running around to score their second converted try in the 22nd minute.

Just when Kandy was trying to dominate play, Navy’s ever-reliable prop forward Charith Silva brought the host their first try covering at least 25 meters himself to cut the deficit to just six points.At half time Kandy led 14-8.The turning point of the game came with Mohammed Absal’s intercepted try in the second half. Playing in the wing Absal intercepted a Nigel Ratwatte pass to score beside the goalposts sending his side into the lead in the 41st minute 15-14.

Amith Gurusinghe’s failure in the throws cost Navy the lead at that time and later in the game. A 10-meter lineout in Navy’s half saw Shehan Pathirana grasp onto the ball and score.For the next 20 minutes, Navy’s continuous efforts to capitalize on territory failed due to their own faults. They failed to hold on to possession and gifted unnecessary possession to their opponents.With Kandy reduced to 14-men, Navy finally got their act together when Dinesh Lakmal scored from the forwards’ effort to regain the lead 20-19 which they almost held until the final whistle.For Kandy Shehan Pathirana (2) and Vishwamithra Jayasinghe (1). Thilina Wijesinghe put over two conversions and a penalty.Navy’s tries came from Charith Silva (1), Mohammed Absal (1) and Dinesh Lakmal (1) with Chathura Seneviratne converting one and putting over a penalty.