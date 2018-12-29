Lanka to host Adventure Racing World Championship – 2019

Sri Lanka will be the venue for the Adventure Racing World Championship - 2019 (ARWC-2019).The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra initiated this world event that is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from December 3-13, 2019.This would be the first time that such an event will be staged in Asia, having being held annually in other parts of the world since 2001.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau is the focal government agency that will work with the main organizer - Geocentric Pty Ltd., an Australian based company which owns the international AR World Series brand and Series.Adventure Racing (AR) World Series unites in competition the world’s best endurance athletes at premiere Qualifier events around the globe. Teams trek, kayak and mountain bike 500km+ courses non-stop, day and night, testing the limits of human endurance. The top teams from each of these races gain a coveted position on the start line of the annual pinnacle of the sport, the AR World Championship.

The event will be held in the Southern beaches and central hill country of Sri Lanka and the disciplines comprise Trek/Run, Mountain Bike, Kayak, Ropes, Navigation covering a distance of 600 km.The categories for participation are ARWS Mixed Teams 4 and the entry fees for each of the first three rounds is: Rounds 1 - US$5,500 per team (limit 30 teams), Round 2 - US$5,500 per team (limit 30 teams) and Round 3 - $6,500 USD per team (general entries open to any team)The qualifier winners receive free entry and guaranteed spot to the ARWC 2019.