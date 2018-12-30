The year that was in sports 2018

January

2 Chamari Atapattu became the first Sri Lanka women’s cricketer to earn an international signing at the Women’s Big Bash League. She was recruited by Melbourne Renegades following her epic 168 off 143 balls against Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup

3 Thisara Perera’s short stint as ODI skipper ended

4 Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara revealed of launching an all purpose facility to improve the country’s standards in sports which includes a sports biomechanics laboratory, a high altitude training centre, an anti-doping laboratory and three synthetic tracks

5 Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara introduced a new cash reward scheme for Sri Lankan athletes who will win medals at future regional and international events

6 Davis Cup veteran and 5-time National Men’s champion Dineshkanthan Thangarajah was appointed captain of the Sri Lanka Women’s Fed Cup team for 2018

9 Six months after his resignation, Angelo Mathews returned as Sri Lanka limited over skipper.

10 Sri Lanka Rugby 7s skipper Sudarshana Muthuthanthri was picked for the Auckland Rugby in the Bayleys National 7s in Rotorua

13 Sri Lanka Blind Cricket team created a record in the 5th Blind Cricket World Cup in Dubai when they beat Nepal by a massive 340 runs. Sri Lanka recorded the highest total in a 40-over Blind Cricket match by piling up 494-5 and bowled out Nepal for 154

14 Colombo FC beat Renown SC 1-0 in a title deciding game to clinch the Dialog Champions League Football Championship 2017 to pocket it for the third successive time

19 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets to reach the quarter-final stage of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Sri Lanka made 188 and Pakistan made 190-7

21 Nihal Mudannayake, a well respected school rugby administrator, who contributed immensely to promote the game in Sri Lanka at school level, passed away following a cardiac arrest

23 Sri Lanka Youth opener Hasitha Boyagoda hit a record knock of 191 runs off 152 balls to help his team beat Kenya by 311 runs in the Plate quarter-final match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Christchurch. Sri Lanka made 419-4 and bowled out Kenya for 108

25 Isipathana College fullback Chamod Fernando was picked the Sunday-Times Singer Schoolboy Rugby Player of the Year 2017

28 Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 3 wickets to win the Plate Championship of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. West Indies posted 254-5 and Sri Lanka reached the target with just two balls remaining

29 Udaya Ranasinghe and Erandi Warusawithana were crowned the Men’s and Women’s champions respectively at the 71st National Table Tennis Championship held in Mt. Lavinia

29 Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 79 runs to win the Tri-Series ODI Championship in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Sri Lanka posted 222 and bowled out Bangladesh for 142. The curator of the venue, Gamini de Silva was asked for explanations by the Bangladesh Cricket Board for preparing a slow wicket.

30 St. Joseph’s College beat St. Patrick’s College Jaffna 3-1 to win the Under-18 Division I Schools Football Championship

February

1 Nimali Liyanarachchi won a bronze medal in the Women’s 800m at the 8th Asian Indoor Athletic Championship in Tehran, Iran

1 Prince Edward and Princess Sophie paid a visit to the Sri Lanka Tennis Association, where the royal couple witnessed performances by wheelchair tennis players

3 Upamalika Ratnakumari won a bronze medal in the Women’s 400m at the 8th Asian Indoor Athletic Championship in Tehran, Iran

3 Gayanthika Abeyratne won a gold medal in the Women’s 1500m at the 8th Asian Indoor Athletic Championship in Tehran, Iran

4 Prasad Wimalasiri won a bronze medal in Men’s Long Jump event at the 8th Asian Indoor Athletic Championship in Tehran, Iran

4 Thailand beat Sri Lanka 3-2 in a Davis Cup Group II tie at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association Court in Colombo

6 Football Federation of Sri Lanka revealed the appointment of Nizam Packeer Ali as Head Coach of the National Football team

7 Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga was appointed by Mumbai Indians as their Bowling Mentor for the Indian Premier League

10 Sri Lanka won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh after drawing the first game at Chittagong and winning the second match at Mirpur by 215 runs

11 Kandy Sports Club, with an unbeaten record games, clinched the Dialog Rugby League 2017/2018. Fazil Marija, once rated Asia’s best flyhalf announced his retirement from the sport after the final league game against Havelocks

12 Simon Willis, who served as the High Performance Manager of Sri Lanka Cricket, announced his resignation due to personal reasons.

16 Sri Lanka Cricket launched its domestic T20 competition, the Lanka Premier League, scheduled for August/September

18 Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh 2-0 to win the Twenty20 series with 6-wicket and 75-run wins at Mirpur and Sylhet respectively

18 Chilaw Marians won the Sri Lanka Cricket Major League Tier ‘A’ Championship while the team’s Malinda Pushpakumara finished as the top wicket-taker and Sachithra Serasinghe finishing off as the top run-getter

23 Former President of Sri Lanka Tennis Association and Vice President of Asian Tennis Federation, Suresh Subramaniam was elected the President of the National Olympic Committee at its Annual General Meeting

25 Sri Lankan born Hiruni Wijeratne, based in the USA, renewed her own Women’s Half Marathon record at the Mesa-PHX Half Marathon in Arizona, after clocking 1:14.07

25 Kandy Sports Club beat Navy Sports Club 21-7 to win Dialog Clifford Cup Knockout Rugby Championship

March

7 Mithun Perera won his 6th major title in the Professional Golf Tour of India, winning the Chennai Open 2018

8 Nondescript Cricket Club beat Colombo Cricket Club by 6 runs to win the Sri Lanka Cricket Major T20 Championship 2018

10 Sri Lanka Under-14 Tennis team qualified for the final qualifying round of the World Junior Tennis Championship after overcoming Singapore, Malaysia and Laos in the pre-qualifying round held in Colombo

12 Sri Lanka’s first ever artificial football turf was officially launched at the Baddegana Football Training Centre

15 Taniya Minel Balasuriya, 15, won the Sri Lanka Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2017, thus becoming the youngest golfer to win a national title

16 Sri Lanka was knocked out of the Nidahas Trophy T20 after Bangladesh knocked them down by 2 wickets to meet India in the final in Colombo. Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wickets in their first game and lost back-to-back to Bangladesh and India to get eliminated

18 Sri Lanka was placed third in the Asian Games Qualifier Tournament beating Thailand to win the bronze medal in Oman

19 Sri Lanka Men finished overall fourth while the Women’s team was placed overall third at the Borneo Rugby 7s

21 Anika Seneviratne won the Women’s Open title at the inaugural Clay Court National Tennis Championship 2018, beating Savini Jayasuriya

23 Sri Lanka beat Japan 2-1 in a Men’s category match of the Asian Under-19 Beach Volleyball Championship 2018 in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand

26 Sri Lanka Men’s and Women’s teams crashed out of the Asian Under-19 Beach Volleyball Championship 2018 after losing at the quarter-final stage

28 Weightlifter Chinthana Geethal Vidanage was appointed captain of the 80-member Sri Lankan contingent for the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia

April

1 Sri Lanka was placed overall third in the South Asian Archery Championship held in Savar, Bangladesh

5 Weightlifter Chathuranga Lakmal Jayasuriya won Sri Lanka’s first medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games in the Men’s 56kg with a bronze medal

5 Weightlifter Dinusha Hansani Gomas won a bronze medal in Women’s 48kg category at the 21st Commonwealth Games

6 Sri Lanka Rugby withdraw from Asia Rugby Division I Championship set to take place in June in Philippines

6 Weightlifter Indika Dissanayake won the silver medal in Men’s 69kg category at the 21st Commonwealth Games

7 Sri Lankan ace Harshana Godamanna was honoured by the International Tennis Federation with the Commitment Award for his outstanding performance, dedication and commitment for his country

8 Sri Lanka thrashed England to gain a 6-0 whitewash in the Indoor Cricket Series played at the Austasia Indoor Cricket Stadium in Thalawathugoda

9 The first ever ‘Pink Ball’ First Class cricket matches were played in Sri Lanka in Dambulla and Sooriyawewa in two second round games of the Super Provincial 4-Day Cricket Tournament. The matches were Kandy vs Colombo and Dambulla vs Galle

9 Vinod Weerasinghe and Taniya Minel Balasuriya won the Boy’s and Girls’ titles at the Sri Lanka Open Junior Golf Championship

10 Thiwanka Ranasinghe beat Berry Namri of Vanuatu in the Men’s boxing 46-49kg category and reach the semi-finals, which assured him of a bronze medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games

10 Sri Lanka cricket great Kumar Sangakkara was appointed to the Advisory Board of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Association

11 Anusha Kodituwakku lost to Mary Kom of India in the semi-final of the Women’s 45-48kg category, but claimed a bronze medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games

11 Sri Lanka was guaranteed of a bronze medal when Ishan Bandara reached the Men’s 52kg semi-finals at the 21st Commonwealth Games

15 Sri Lanka returned with six medals — 1 silver and 5 bronze — at the 21st Commonwealth Games which was held between April 4 and 15 at Gold Coast in Australia, after fielding a huge contingent of 177.

17 Nic Pothas, who functioned as the Head Coach for six months after coming in as Fielding Coach, resigned

19 Sri Lanka cricket allrounder Thisara Perera was named in the ICC World XI team to play a Twenty20 match against the West Indies at Lords on May 31

20 Asanka Gurusinha was appointed the Chief Cricket Operations Officer of Sri Lanka Cricket. His appointment will be effective from May 15

21 Royal College beat Trinity College 39-7 to win the first leg of the 74th Bradby Shield encounter in Colombo

22 Sri Lanka Navy won the overall title of the 33rd National Rowing Championship held at the Diyawanna Rowing Centre

24 Sri Lanka Cricket recruited former Australian leg-spinner Peter Sleep to conduct a two-week coaching clinic for spin bowlers in the country

24 Team Galle emerged champions of the SLC Super Provincial 4-Day Cricket Tournament 2018

May

2 Young sprinter Aruna Darshana was appointed captain of the 83-member Sri Lanka team for the South Asian Junior Athletic Championship to be held in Colombo

4 Sri Lanka Table Tennis team crashed out of the Liebherr World Team Table Tennis Championship 2018 in Sweden

5 Royal College clinched the 74th Bradby Shield after beating Trinity College in the second leg 27-19 at Pallekele. Royal’s winning aggregate in 2018 was 66 to 26

5 Sri Lanka won 41 medals with eight new records to finish overall second, next to India, at the South Asian Junior Athletic Championship held in Colombo. India won 50 medals in total while Sri Lanka won 12 gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze medals

9 Sri Lanka named a squad of 12 athletes for the Asian Junior Athletic Championship to be held in Gifu, Japan from June 7 to 10

9 St. Joseph’s College won the Singer Schools Under-19 Division I Schools 2-Day Cricket Championship after beating Trinity College in the final at the Colts ground

10 Sri Lankan weightlifters were barred from the Asian Trials in Uzbekistan for the Youth Olympics 2018 in Buenos Aires, after the five-member team had not updated the organisers on the Anti-Doping Administration and Management System

12 Former ATP Professional player Harsh Mankad of India conducted a Tennis Coaching Camp in Colombo

17 Sri Lanka Cricket announced that it recorded a surplus of Rs 1.97 Billion in 2017, recording the biggest profit margin since 2010

21 Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha instructed that all athletes representing Sri Lanka should take a compulsory Anti-Doping Test before leaving the country

22 Johann Peries became the second Sri Lankan to summit the world’s tallest mountain, Mount Everest when he reached the top at 05.04am Sri Lanka time

30 Inthi Marikkar,Sri Lanka Rugby High Performance Manager, tendered his resignation from the position with immediate effect

30 Sri Lanka beat Singapore 72-70 to win the Invitational Netball Tournament held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo

31 Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha appointed the Secretary of Ministry of Sports, Kamal Padmasiri as the Competent Authority to run

Sri Lanka Cricket, after an interim injunction order force the Annual General Meeting to be postponed

June

1 Sri Lanka Rugby announced that it has scrapped the Sri Lanka Super 7s in order to focus more on the Club 7s Tournament

3 Sri Lanka Cricket appointed Hashan Tillakaratne as the Head Coach of Sri Lanka Under-19 team

6 Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha, SLC Competent Authority Kamal Padmasiri and SLC CEO Ashley de Silva held a meeting with the International Cricket Council officials to brief on Sri Lanka’s recent development in cricket administration

8 Sri Lanka Anti Doping Agency was named as hosts of the 15th Asia/Oceania Inter-Governmental Ministerial Meeting on Anti Doping while signing a MoU with the Australian Sports Anti Doping Authority to share knowledge and experience

9 Royal College clinched the Singer Schools Under-19 Division ‘A’ Rugby League Championship with an unbeaten record

10 Sri Lanka won nine medals — three gold, four silver and two bronze — at the Asian Junior Athletic Championship held in Gifu, Japan, finishing fifth in the medals tally

10 Hiruni Wijeratne, based in the USA renewed the 15-year old record in Women’s 10000m event after clocking 33:55.06 to finish 12th at the Protland Track Festival in Oregon, USA

10 St. Joseph’s College and Mahamaya Girls School Kandy retained the Schools Swimming Championships in Boy’s and Girls’ categories for the 15th and 20th time respectively

12 Sri Lanka Wheelchair Tennis Doubles team of Suresh Dharmasena and R. Ranaweera won the Men’s Open Double Championship at the ITF 3 Series Kaohsiung Open Wheelchair Tennis Championship in Chinese Taipei

14 Sri Lanka Women’s cricket Head Coach Hemantha Devapriya tendered his resignation from the position with immediate effect

16 Sri Lanka was charged with ball tampering by the umpires during the third day of the second test against West Indies at St. Lucia, resulting in the Sri Lanka team refusing to take the field for nearly two hours

17 Sri Lanka Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was charged by the ICC for ball tampering during the second Test match against West Indies at St. Lucia. Chandimal pleaded not guilty

19 Sri Lanka cricket Head Coach Chandika Hathurisinghe, Team Manager Asanka Gurusingha and Captain Dinesh Chandimal were charged by the ICC of their conduct in contrary to the spirit of the game by refusing to take the field during the second Test against West Indies at St. Lucia. Chandimal was subsequently banned for the third Test at Barbados

20 Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene was appointed captain of the Marylebone Cricket Club for their Twenty20 Triangular Tournament with Nepal and Netherlands to take place at Lords

20 Sri Lanka Under-19 and Richmond College skipper Kamindu Mendis was crowned the Dialog 4G-the Sunday Times Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year 2018 at a gala event held at the BMICH

21 The ICC announced that its Code of Conduct Commission, Michael Beloff was appointed as the Judicial Commissioner to hear Sri Lanka Test captain Dinesh Chandimal’s appeal on the one match ban

22 Sri Lanka cricket Head Coach Chandika Hathurisinghe, Team Manager Asanka Gurusinha and Captain Dinesh Chandimal admitted to breaching the Article 2.3.1, a Level 3 offence of ICC relating to conduct that is contrary of the spirit of the game

23 The ICC Judicial Commissioner Michael Beloff dismissed Sri Lanka test captain Dinesh Chandimal’s appeal after he was found guilty of changing the condition of the ball and his one match ban stays. Sri Lanka appoints fast bowler Suranga Lakmal as captain

23 Sri Lanka spinner Jeffrey Vandersay was sent back home on disciplinary grounds after he went missing from the hotel room at St. Lucia in West Indies

26 The three-match Test series between Sri Lanka and West Indies ended in a 1-1 draw. West Indies won the first game by 226 runs at Trinidad while the second match at St. Lucia ended in a draw. Sri Lanka leveled the series by winning the third game by 4 wickets at Barbados

30 Sri Lanka won the South Asian Basketball Championship in Bangladesh after an unbeaten run

30 St. Peter’s College beat St. Joseph’s College 22-20 to win the Milo Presidents Trophy Schools Knockout Rugby Championship 2018

July

2 Musaeus College and Sri Lanka Army won the Girls’ and Boy’s overall titles respectively at the Intermediate Age Group Swimming Championship 2018 held at the Sugathadasa Swimming Complex

6 Four young athletes, Parami Wasanthi, Dilan Bogoda, Seniru Amarasinghe and Shelinda Jansen qualified for the Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina

6 Sri Lanka Cricket announced that it has postponed the intended Lankan Premier League

8 St. Joseph’s College won the All-Island Schools Rugby Sevens Championship, after beating Royal College 21-12 in the final

8 Sri Lanka won the Cup Championship of the Paris World Games Rugby Sevens, playing as ‘Lanka Lions’ in the Open category

11 Lithuania beat Sri Lanka ‘B’ 2-0 in a friendly football encounter played at the Racecourse ground in Colombo

12 Sri Lanka Head Coach Chandika Hathurisinghe, Team Manager Asanka Gurusingha and Captain Dinesh Chandimal agreed to withdraw from the Test series against South Africa pending sanctions from the ICC for the incident took place in the West Indies

16 The ICC handed Sri Lanka cricket Head Coach Chandika Hathurisinghe, Team Manager Asanka Gurusingha and Captain Dinesh Chandimal a six match ban after the trio was found guilty of breaching Level 3, Article 2.3.1, by their conduct in contrary to the spirit of the game during the second Test against West Indies in St. Lucia

17 Sri Lanka Blind Cricket team beat India Blind Cricket team 2-1 to win the three-match series

18 Former Sri Lanka cricketer Naveed Nawaz was appointed the Head Coach of Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket team

20 Spinner Jeffrey Vandersay was handed a one-year suspension and was put on probation after he pleaded guilty for misbehaviour during Sri Lanka’s tour to West Indies

21 Colombo Rowing Club won the Men’s and Women’s categories against Madras Boat Club at the 79th Colombo-Madras Regatta held in Beira Lake, Colombo

22 Lasitha Gunaratne was elected President of Sri Lanka Rugby at its Annual General Meeting held in Colombo

22 Access defeated Dialog ‘A’ to win the Cup title at the 48th Mercantile Rugby Sevens at the Racecourse ground in Colombo

22 Sri Lanka opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was suspended from all forms of international cricket by Sri Lanka Cricket, for breaching Player Code of Conduct, after an off the field incident took place during South Africa’s tour to Sri Lanka

23 Sri Lanka beat south Africa 2-0 to win the two-match Test series with wins of 278 runs at Galle and by 199 runs at SSC

24 Former Sri Lanka opener Charith Senanayake was appointed the Manager of Sri Lanka Cricket team

26 Sri Lanka announced a massive squad of 185 athletes with for the 18th Asian Games to be held in Indonesia

29 St. Peter’s College defeated Vidyartha College 26-21 to win the Cup championship of Schools Under-18 Rugby Sevens

29 Sri Lanka finished overall 10th at the 19th Asian Men’s Under-20 Volleyball Championship 2018 held in Manama, Bahrain

August

1 Ministry of Sports and Athletic Association of Sri Lanka launched plan to financially fund the national junior athletes who made history by clinching 11 medals at the Asian Junior Athletic Championship held in Japan. The financial grant for athletes is planned to continue monthly until the 2024 Olympics

3 Steered by Taniya Minel Balasuriya, Sri Lanka won the HSBC Junior International Golf Championship 2018 played at the RCGC in Colombo

7 Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe launched the ‘Prime Minister’s Sports Fund’ with the intention of boosting the sports arena and grant governmental support

8 Sri Lanka Cricket announced the appointment of Harsha de Silva as the Head Coach of the National Women’s team

9 Lanka Lions finished overall seventh at the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship 2018

11 Sri Lanka defeated Singapore 26-12 to secure the third place of the Asia Under-20 Sevens Series at Kings Park, Hong Kong

12 South Africa clinched the 5-match ODI series against Sri Lanka 3-2 played in Sri Lanka. South Africa won the first three games by 5 wickets and 4 wickets at Dambulla and by 78 runs at Pallekele while Sri Lanka won the fourth and fifth games by 3 runs on D/L at Pallekele and by 178 runs at R. Premadasa Stadium

14 Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets to win the one off Twenty20 series played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

19 Matthew Abeysinghe renewed the national record of Men’s 200m Freestyle event at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia, by clocking 1:50.97

29 Sri Lanka recorded an upset 1-0 win against Bangladesh in a warm-up game ahead of the SAFF Suzuki Cup 2018 played in Nilphamari, Bangladesh

30 ICC extended the deadline for Sri Lanka Cricket to hold its elections by February 9, 2019 after both parties met in Dubai for a discussion on the matter

31 Sri Lanka Rugby announced that it would allow foreign players to represent the upcoming Dialog Rugby League by letting the bottom half teams to have their services in order to make the tournament more competitive

31 Netball Federation of Sri Lanka announced a 12-member squad for the 11th Asian Netball Championship 2018

31 Bahrain RFC beat Kandy SC 31-20 in the first game of the Western Asia Club Rugby Championship at Nittawela

September

1 Sharmal Dissanayake won the Men’s Open Singles title at the 103rd National Tennis Championship 2018

1 Schoolgirl Anika Seneviratne won the Women’s Open Singles title at the 103rd National Tennis Championships 2018

2 Team Colombo beat Team Dambulla by 7 wickets to win the Sri Lanka Cricket T20 League 2018

2 Sri Lanka returned home after a disastrous campaign at the Asian Games, having send a squad of 185 and 60 officials.

3 Savini Jayasuriya won the Girls’ Under-18 title at the 103rd National Tennis Championship 2018

5 India beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in the opening match of the SAFF Suzuki Cup Football Tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh

7 Sri Lanka drew with Maldives 0-0 in their second match of the SAFF Suzuki Cup Football Tournament and was denied a slot into the semi-final after losing the toss of a coin

9 Abu Dhabi Harlequins beat Kandy SC 57-7 in a Asia Rugby Western Clubs Champions League match played in Abu Dhabi

9 Sri Lanka won the 11th Asian Netball Championship 2018 held in Singapore, with an unbeaten record as they claimed their fifth Asian title

10 Sri Lanka Cricket announced that it successfully managed to avoid a fraudulent attempt to transfer US$ 5.5 Million of its media rights sponsorship funds, to an offshore account

13 Board of Control for Cricket in India recruited Sri Lankan Nuwan Seneviratne as their national team’s throwdown specialist for the Asia Cup 2018

13 Chandrika Gunawardene and Roshith Perera won two gold medals and four silver medals between them in swimming at the 1st Asia Pacific Masters Games 2018 held in Malaysia

14 Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that it had found out that one of its employees made an alleged attempt to transfer US$5.5Million that meant as broadcasting rights of the England Tour, to an offshore account, unlike an email hacking as mentioned earlier

15 Sri Lanka Men’s 7s team finished overall third, beating Philippines 40-12 in the First Leg of the Asian 7s Rugby Series held in Hong Kong while the Women’s 7s team claimed the Plate championship after beating Chinese Taipei 22-10

17 Sri Lanka crashed out of the Asia Cup 2018 after losing both their group matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan

17 China thrashed Sri Lanka 17-0 in an AFC Under-16s Girls’ Football Championship Qualifier match played in Colombo days after Guam (4-2) and Jordon (7-0) beat Sri Lanka girls

20 Sri Lanka lost to Iraq 1-3 and were denied a slot in the final of the 1st Asian Men’s Volleyball Challenge Cup 2018 played at the Sugathadasa Indoor Complex after impressing during the first round and qualifiers

29 Business Management School (BMS) of Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wickets to clinch the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2018 World Finals at the SSC ground

30 Sri Lanka Men’s 7s team finished 6th after losing to Philippines 17-19 in the second leg of the Asian 7s Rugby Series while the Women’s team secured the Plate championship beating Chinese Taipei 22-5

October

3 The International Cricket Council Anti-Corruption Unit made a statement that it had began investigations to allegations on corruption at Sri Lanka Cricket

7 India beat Sri Lanka by 144 runs to clinch the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2018 at Mirpur, Bangladesh

8 Sri Lanka Cricket obtained the services Australian Performance Psychologist Dr. Phil Jauncey for the 5-match ODI series against England

13 Malaysia beat Sri Lanka 4-1 in a Friendly International Football match played at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo

13 India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Visually Impaired Cricket Triangular Series played in Goa, India

14 Hansani Ambalangodage won a gold medal in badminton competing in the Mixed International Team event at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina

14 Sri Lanka Men’s 7s team lost to Philippines 7-19 as they were placed overall fourth at the third leg of the Asian 7s Rugby Series played in Colombo while the Women’s team were placed overall fifth beating Chinese Taipei 7-5

15 The International Cricket Council charged former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya with two counts of breaching its Anti-Corruption Code

15 Parami Wasanthi Maris Stella won the bronze medal in the Steeple Chase event at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina

22 Ace leg spinner Rangana Herath announced that he will end his Test career in Galle against England in November

23 England clinched the 5-match ODI series 3-1 against Sri Lanka 3-1 after the first game at Dambulla ended in a no result. England won the following three games — by 31 runs at Dambulla, by 7 wickets and 18 runs on D/L/ at Pallekele while Sri Lanka won the final game by 219 runs on D/L/ at R. Premadasa Stadium

24 The Chief Financial Officer of Sri Lanka Cricket was arrested by the police for financial misappropriation on broadcasting fees took place during South Africa’s tour to Sri Lanka

26 Sri Lanka Rugby named Dushanth Lewke as Head Coach and Mohamed Mushtaq as Assistant Coach of the Sri Lanka Under-19 team for Asia Rugby Under-19 Championship

27 India Blind cricket team recorded 3-0 series win against Sri Lanka Blind cricket team in a bilateral ODI series played in Colombo

28 England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs to win the one-off Twenty20 match at R. Premadasa Stadium

····································

29 Sri Lanka finished eighth overall at the 3rd Asia Rugby Under-18 Girls’ Rugby Championship held in India

November

3 Dinuka Karunaratne and Thilini Handahewa defended their Men’s and Women’s Singles titles respectively at the 66th National Badminton Championship 2018

4 Killer Whale SC and Visakha Vidyalaya won the Men’s and Women’s titles respectively at the National and Junior National Aquatic Championship 2018

5 Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara was sacked from the team against England after he was found guilty of breaching the code of conduct of the team

8 New Zealand Head Coach Peter Woods and Trainer Nicolas Groube, who were part of the Sri Lanka 7s Rugby coaching staff, resigned from the positions

9 England beat Sri Lanka by 211 runs in the first Test at Galle, in which leg spinner Rangana Herath played his farewell game. He was ranked at No.8 in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Bowlers list

13 Former Sri Lanka international cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige was charged with three counts of breaching by the Emirates Cricket Board’s Anti Corruption Code

17 Sri Lanka crashed out of the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Tournament 2018 held in the West Indies

23 A court injunction order, after an appeal made by CH&FC, prevented foreign players from taking part in the Dialog Rugby League, where the four bottom seed teams were allowed to field

25 Sri Lanka Cricket appointed a new Selection Committee headed by Ashantha de Mel, who replaced the selectors under Graeme Labrooys

26 England recorded a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in the 3-match Test series by winning the first game by 211 runs at Galle, second game by 57 at Pellekele and at the SSC by 42 runs

26 Sinhalese Sports Club were crowned champions of Sri Lanka Cricket Major Emerging League Tournament

29 Amindu Silva was awarded the Filippi Spirit Award at the World Rowing Awards 2018 held in Germany, becoming the first Asian to receive such a honour

30 Veteran footballer Kasun Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka’s leading goal scorer with 27 international goals, announced his retirement from the sport

30 Sri Lanka emerged champions at the inaugural Deaf Cricket Twenty20 World Cup held in India, after beating the hosts by 36 runs in the final

December

1 Army SC beat Saunders SC 4-2 in the final to win the FA Cup Football Championship 2018

3 Sri Lanka won two silver and three bronze medals at the South Asian Under-21 Badminton Championship held in Kathmandu, Nepal

8 Sri Lanka Cricket appointed Steve Rixon as the Fielding Coach of the national team up to the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

13 Sri Lanka Cricket appointed Englishman Jon Lewis as Batting Coach, replacing Thilan Samaraweera

15 The Sri Lanka Netball team gained seven positions to reach 19th in world rankings after their triumph at the Asian Netball Championship

15 Sri Lanka beat India by 3 runs to win the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

18 Former Sri Lanka Cricket President Thilanga Sumathipala stated that he will not contest in the upcoming Annual General Meeting due to ‘political commitment’

18 Sri Lanka Under-19 Rugby team lost all their matches — against Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and South Korea — in the Asian Under-19 Rugby Championship and was relegated to the lower division

19 The first Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka ended in a draw at Wellington, after Sri Lanka scored 282 and 287/3 at close against 578 scored by the hosts

20 Harin Fernando was sworn in as the new Minister of Sports, replacing Faiszer Pusthapha