Bandara and Seneviratne win medals for Sri Lanka in Grappling

A.G.D.P Bandara and A.S.C.D Seneviratne won the silver and bronze medals respectively at the International Open Grappling Championship held in New Delhi recently. Five Sri Lankan players and two officials participated in this tournament while veteran player cum referee Uditha Bandara also won a bronze medal in the veteran category .Bandara won his silver medal in the 77kg category while Seneviratne won the bronze at 92 kg weight category to bring honour and fame to Sri Lanka in their maiden tour in this sport. W. Lakmal of Air Force ,A.A.C.K Atampola of STF were the other two players from Sri Lanka who took part in this tournament while two officials Squadron Leader PS Jayathilake from Sri Lanka Air Force and Captain K.P.W.R.K. from Sri Lanka Army were also part of the contingent