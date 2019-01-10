Anura Rohana wins Bengaluru Open Golf C’ship

Sri Lanka’s R. A. Rohana, Asian Games Silver Medalist in 2002, has being flying the Lankan Flag with pride as a leading professional golfer on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and the Asian Golf Tour, ever since!Anura Rohana Ranked #2 on the PGTI 2018 rankings, played more in the Asian Tour in 2018, but once again made his mark in the Bengaluru Open Golf Championship 2018 played at the Karnataka Golf Association Course, with an impressive field of 125 top professionals vying for the top prize including over 10 top Asian Tour Professionals as well from India playing on their home soil.

Anura Rohana’s opening round of five under par placed him in 4th one stroke behind three joint leaders on six under par. The second round saw Anura Rohana firing a stunning 8 under par to stride into a clear 3 stroke lead at the halfway mark. At the press interview of the leader after the 2 round cut-off, Anura Rohana was asked for his comments on his brilliant 8 under par round and if he was going to play safe in the third round? A confident Aunra Rohana replied “I love the Karnataka Golf Association Course in Bengaluru which I believe is the best Course in India and we can’t have any excuses as the Greens, bunkers, fairways, Tees are comparable to the best in the world and the Course is long and challenging and the bold players can attack the

Pin without fear. Most certainly I will not play safe, as this field has at least 20 top players including Asian Tour players who are stacked up behind the leader and I need to stay focused”.

“I am playing with Much Confidence thanks to my Sponsor “SOFT LOGIC LIFE” and the support extended to me by the Chairman Ashok Pathirage, allows me to play my game without looking over my shoulder trying to manage my Tour Cost including Air-fare.” It is necessary to mention that even after I won a Silver Medal for Sri Lanka it has been a struggle for me on the Professional Tour, until SOFT LOGIC LIFE gave a Life-changing opportunity to truly pursue my talent and skill as a Professional Golfer bringing credit to my Sponsor and my Country.”

As expressed with confidence Anura Rohana fired another 5 under par 3 rd round to extend his lead to 5 strokes going in to the final round. Although many players were waiting to pounce,Anura Rohana further extended his lead to eight strokes with 3 holes to play! An unwarranted double-bogey reduced his lead but bold play in the final Par 5 hole reaching the Green in 2, three putting but still had three strokes to spare with a winning aggregate of 19 under par.

Anura Rohanas’ incredible feat of firing a total 24 birdies in the four rounds, with the 2nd and 3rd rounds bogey free and the 1 st round having just 2 bogeys and the final round a single bogey anddouble bogey to seal an incredible victory with a grand 19 under par total.

Anura Rohana now a multiple winner on the PGTI has earned the Full Tour Card for the next three years and is ever grateful to SOFT LOGIC LIFE and assures that he will continue to make an impact on the Asian Tour and PGTI as well in 2019. Anura Rohana also earned the Country Spot in the Asian Tour, as the highest Sri Lankan earner in the Asian Tour 2018.

Anura Rohana, Mithun Perera, N. Thangaraja have all won on the PGTI in 2018 and are all multiple winners, with Thangaraja ranked 10th , Anura Rohana 11th and Mithun 13th in the PGTI 2018 year-end rankings.

ENGALURU OPEN GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP 2019 - FINAL STANDINGS TOP TEN

-19 Winner – R A Anura Rohana, -16 Runner-up - Aman Raj, -15 3rd – Aadil Bedi, -14 Jt 4th – M. Dharma - Mukesh Kumar, -13 Jt 6th – Udayan Mane - C. Muniyappa, -12 8th – Om Prakash Chouhan, -11 9th –Harendra Gupta, -10 Jt 10th – Mari Mutur - Rashid Khan