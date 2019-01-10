STF to get into baseball in big way

The Sri Lanka Amateur Baseball/ Softball Association (SLABSA) was able to introduce baseball to the Sri Lanka Special Task Force (STF). This is part of the development program SLABSA started few months back. Commandant and Senior DIG M.R. Lathif was instrumental in starting baseball and he graced the event and also inspired the youth.

There were more than 500 participants at the venue. SLABSA did a power-point presentation on the technicalities and the rules. Subsequently they had an awareness program with the National coaches Malindu Hewage and Amila Pathiraja along with the three Japanese coaches from JICA.

They also had an exhibition match played between the Army and Air Force baseball teams. Theekshana Gamanpila, one of the former National vice-captains and selector, explained the rules and regulations of the game. SLABSA donated a starter pack to the STF and they have conducted a follow-up program on December 30.

SLABSA would like to thank the opportunity given by Commandant and Senior DIG M.R Lathif and S.I. Director Training - Special Task Force, Athula Daulagala, the Sri Lankan National team coaches, Malindu Hewage and Amila Pathiraja along with the three Japanese coaches from JICA for their support.