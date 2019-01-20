Shemal and Henderson the best at Asian Youth trials

Sprinters Shemal Perera of St. Mary’s College, Chilaw and Sadeepa Henderson of Gateway College, Colombo produced the best performances and reached the qualification standard in their respective events at the Asian Youth Championship trials concluded at the Sugathadasa Stadium yesterday.The trials are aimed at selecting the contingent that will represent Sri Lanka at the Asian Youth Athletic Championship which will be held in Hong Kong in March this year

.Henderson won the 100 metres by clocking 12.26 seconds which bettered the qualification standard of 12.47 seconds. She also qualified in the 200 metres clocking 25.20 which also bettered the qualification mark of 25.38 seconds.Perera clocked 10.80 seconds in the 100m heats bettering the qualification time of 10.88 seconds.

In the 200 metres he clocked 22.22 seconds better than the qualifying mark of 22.36 seconds.Rumesh Tharanga of St Peter’s College won the javelin throw event marking a distance of 63.48 metres while going past the qualification standard of 61.92 meters.

Isuru Kaushalya of Ananda Shasthralaya Matugama reached qualification in the 400 metres heats with 48.77 seconds.The Asian Youth (Under 18) Championship is a biennial competition which commenced in the year 2015 with the inaugural meet held in Doha, Qatar. Sri Lanka won a gold and three silver medals in the games.

