

Sri Lanka under 19 coach Hashan Tillakaratne said that the current crop of youngsters were heading in the right direction after Sri Lanka had won the one-off under 19 test match against Australia in the recently concluded home series.“This is the first time, since 1985, Sri Lanka Under 19 has won a test match against Australia Under 19. It’s a great achievement by the youngsters,” said Tillakaratne.

“I was in the 1985 Under 19 squad that won the test match against Australia. Roshan Mahanama was the captain and we also had Asanka Gurusinha. The three of us went onto represent Sri Lanka in the 1996 World Cup, while several other players who were in the team went on to represent the national team.Under 19 cricketers heading in right direction“Similarly this victory also shows that the present crop of young players are heading in the right direction and if they can continue the good work, it will help the game in the long run,” he said.

Yesterday at a simple ceremony at Sri Lanka Cricket headquarters Sri Lanka under 19 captain Nipun Dananjaya handed over the trophy won by his team to SLC CEO Ashley de Silva in the presence of team manager Nalinda Ilangakoon and Head of International Cricket Chandima Maputana.