Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, and members of the Armed Forces were among the large number of people who visited the Kollupitiya Jummah Mosque on ‘Open Mosque Day’ on Tuesday.

The thirteenth ‘Welcome to our mosque’ programme at Kollupitiya Jummah Mosque was organised by Wellawatte CIS and Kollupitiya Jummah Mosque Trustee Boards.Guests were given a guided tour of the mosque and explanation of Islamic prayers and rituals.The aim of the programme was to foster understanding and amity between religions and communities.